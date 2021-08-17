Colorado proposing new planning standards to reduce pollution, greenhouse gasses and improve air quality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is proposing new transportation standards aimed to reduce pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and improve overall air quality from within the transportation sector.

CDOT says their focus is on transportation planning and the process for how the department works with the state’s five largest metropolitan areas in selecting future transportation projects. The proposed planning standards would require CDOT and the Metropolitan Planning Organizations to first determine, the total amount of pollution and greenhouse increase or decrease anticipated for future projects and then take steps to not exceed set reduction levels.

CDOT hopes the new proposal will shape how state and local governments will make plans for future infrastructure projects that could give Coloradans more travel options, infrastructure that could leader to cleaner air and ultimately help fight climate change and improve overall quality of life.

“Between the recent smoke-filled air and the extreme weather that caused devastating mudslides in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado has received powerful reminders of the importance of taking bold climate action as it continues to threaten our economy and Colorado way of life,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Transportation is our largest source of air pollutants, and this standard will help ensure that Coloradans have every possible ability to make a difference.”

CDOT also says the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Reduction planning standard would build on the state’s efforts to expand electric vehicles by also addressing transportation infrastructure itself, to better support clean transportation needs.

