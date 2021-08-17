Advertisement

Homeless shelter concerns

(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:51 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - When we think of homeless shelters we think that people are being protected from the streets. But who ensures the safety of the homeless once they enter the shelter? Lately a few concerns have been raised from residents of the Homeward Bound Shelter regarding cleanliness and over all health concerns.

Living in a shelter also means living among people you don’t know, may not trust, or even fear. In the time of Covid when extra precautions are meant to be taken place, residents claim they are not socially distanced, there’s no soap dispensers, and moldy food. Covid also demonstrated more clearly the heightened vulnerability people living in shelters or outside experience. Last year shelters became overwhelmed with more and more people looking for safety.

Homeward Bound stated they would not address specific residents concerned but were more than happy to talk about current procedures.

