New location for Mesa County Coroner’s Office

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has moved to a new location on Noland Ave. in Grand Junction.

According to Mesa County, the move helps the office better serve residents. A county-owned building was repurposed to be the coroner’s office for $460,000. Beforehand, the coroner’s office was working out of two separate locations: one at Community Hospital and one at the Old Mesa County Courthouse. Now, according to Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn, he and his staff can work more efficiently.

Yahn explained that, “Our call volume has grown. The county is growing, so therefore we needed more space. We designed this building so we’d have more room, and able to grow as the population increase occurs. We also have it set up so that we can pull our vehicles inside, and load and unload out of the view of the public, which is the first time that we’ve had that option.”

A new family room also provides a space where coroner’s office staff can discuss cases with the family members of the deceased in private.

