Unauthorized copies of Mesa County voting software made, posted publicly

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is saying that unauthorized copies of Mesa County’s voting software were made and then posted publicly.

Griswold and her office allege that on May 23, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, along with two others, accessed the secure room where county election equipment is stored and then made copies of the voting software. The two others alleged to take part in this include an unnamed Clerk and Recorder’s office employee and a man named Gerald Wood. Griswold alleges Wood was also given unauthorized access to county voting equipment during a routine maintenance operation on May 25, just a couple days after the voting software was allegedly copied.

On Monday, Griswold also shared her plan to appoint a supervisor to oversee Mesa County’s elections. That individual has not been named at this time.

Also on Monday, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners shared some comments on the investigations into Peters and her office during their public meeting.

According to Commissioner Cody Davis, “I’m cursed with, what I believe is objectivity and that’s what I’m trying to maintain right now. And I’m taking in all the evidence and I’m going to make, and ultimately what decision I can make is, we’ve got a lot of moving parts. We’re going in here in an executive session here in a minute to talk about stuff that means a lot. And, man, I wish I had more control over the process but we don’t. But we’re going to take control and make the right decisions where we need to.”

Commissioner Janet Rowland urged residents to wait for more information before rushing to conclusions. She explained that, “There is an ongoing investigation not just by the Secretary of State but by our own elected District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, who I’m guessing most of you voted for, I certainly did. I’ve known Dan for nearly two decades, I trust him, and he’s a man of integrity, and I’m waiting to hear back from him, what he finds from the investigation process, and I think it’s premature to make any judgements before that happens.”

Griswold says she alerted the U.S. Cyber Security and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of this development. According to her office, “CISA has confirmed that it does not view this breach as a significant heightening of the election risk landscape at this point.”

Peters did not respond to a request for comment on Griswold’s allegations.

As reported, Mesa County has to replace its voting equipment after Griswold decertified it citing security breaches. The county has not provided further information regarding the equipment-replacement process.

