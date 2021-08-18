CDOT crews are preparing I-70 for severe weather

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Colorado Department of Transportation, CDOT, officials are preparing to close I-70 for public safety with potential flooding in the forecast over the next couple of days.

“Well, we’ve got more of that monsoon moisture that’s starting to work its way back into the Western Slope,” said meteorologist Zack Webster. “So we’re going to see those rain chances on back on the increase, you know, for the next couple of days.”

This means there could be potential flooding in the Glenwood Canyon burn scar area.

“Anytime we go some while without seeing some rain like we have over the past few weeks. Anytime you get any form of heavy rain just all at once, there’s definitely a risk of flooding,” said Webster.

CDOT’S Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik says CDOT doesn’t know exactly what will happen if there is heavy rainfall.

“The canyon has changed significantly over the past couple of months.,” said CDOT’S Chief Engineer Keith Stefanik. “The last major event that occurred in this canyon was on July 30 and 31. We are not sure exactly how this canyon will react to the next event.”

CDOT crews will be placed at different points in the canyon and will be ready to close the interstate if needed.

“If we see a significant rainfall occurring before the National Weather Service issues a Flash Flood Warning, we will close the road with the help of CSP,” said Stefanik. “If the National Weather Service declares a warning, we will immediately shut down the road. This is for everyone’s safety.”

CDOT says with severe weather in the forecast, drivers should plan ahead.

“So please pay attention to the overhead BMS boards, cotrip.org and we will try to message this out as soon as possible and as far in advance as possible,” said Stefanik “.Please plan your trip and stay safe.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.