Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly crash

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - 62-year-old Montrose resident, Graciela Vargas, was involved in a motor vehicle accident. The accident occurred in the early evening on Friday, Aug 13 in the 12000 block of 6450 Road in Montrose, Colo.

After the accident, Vargas was transported to Montrose Memorial Hospital and shortly later succumbed to her injuries.

The Colorado State Patrol and the Montrose County Coroner’s Office of Medical Investigation are currently investigating this case. The cause and manner of death are pending the results of the autopsy.

