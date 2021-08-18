Garfield County woman attacked by moose and hospitalized for injuries

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Friday, Aug. 13, a 79-year-old woman was attacked by a cow moose and suffered significant injuries. The attack occurred around 9 p.m. in a rural area outside a house located south of Glenwood Springs.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and the same night was later helicoptered to another hospital located on the Front Range, this was due to the extent of her injuries she suffered.

The woman, who was dog-sitting for one of the residents of the home, had seen a cow (adult female) moose and her two calves in the yard near the house. Later in the evening, she took the dog out on a leash in the yard. She believed the moose had left the area and felt it was safe to go outside. This is when the attack occurred.

While the woman was outside, another resident of the house saw the cow stomping on the victim.

“The incident occurred in an area of quality moose habitat and it is known that the moose frequent this area year-round,” said Area Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the woman. This incident was no fault of her own. Conflicts with moose can happen, even when you follow best practices for living in moose habitat.”

No previous aggressive behavior had been reported by the cow and its two calves, and it was reported they had been in the area for an extended period of time.

Wildlife officers searched the surrounding area for the offending cow and its calves from Saturday to Monday. The officers used photos and videos of the moose from residents to try and identify physical characteristics that could be used to correctly identify the animal. Wildlife officers has since discontinued the search for the moose, unless new information arises.

“This likely was an incident of a cow protecting her calves,” Yamashita said. “Since Friday night we have been talking with the local residents to educate them about living in moose habitat, the potential dangers associated with interacting with moose and actions they can take to minimize the risk of conflict.”

This isn’t the first time residents have been attacked by moose.

On Saturday, Aug. 7 a man walking in Clear Creek County was charged by a bull moose he just happened to come across. The man walked away uninjured as he dove behind a tree, avoiding the moose. The man was able to record a video of the moose which went viral.

On May 29, a man in Steamboat Springs was knocked on his back and stomped on by a cow moose with her two calves. He went outside to check on his dog when the moose charged at him. He was examined for minor injuries.

15 years ago, on March 26, 2006, a man from Grand Lake was attacked and critically injured by a bull moose as he walked to church. He later died from his injuries on April 6.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife produced a video to demonstrate how people can stay safe and be responsible around moose. Click the following this link to view the video.

For more information about living with moose, please visit cpw.state.co.us/LivingwithWildlifeMoose.

