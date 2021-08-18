Hanging Lake Trail closed due to damage from mudslides

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning, the Forest Service announced that the Hanging Lake Trail will be closed for the foreseeable future. This announcement is due to a preliminary trail assessment this week that found significant damage resulting from mudslides and debris flow, following the rain storms from late July.

“Unfortunately, when our crews surveyed the trail, we found significant damage. Bridges have been completely destroyed or severely damaged and there are mudslides blocking large sections of the trail. The Hanging Lake Trail is not safe and impassable in some areas and will remain closed for the foreseeable future,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “The debris flows we saw in July are probably not the last we will see, so there could be additional damage in the weeks and months ahead.”

A second in-depth survey will be conducted to determine the Forest Service’s next steps for trail repair and reconstruction.

Fitzwilliams continued, “We know this is difficult news for the many people who cherish Hanging Lake. It’s also tough for the community and those of us who have worked to protect this iconic Colorado destination. We are committed to doing everything we can to reconstruct the trail as soon as funds become available.”

For those who are reservation holders, they will be given the opportunity to receive a refund or to donate to a fund to help Hanging Lake and the surrounding area.

For more information, please visit visitglenwood.com.

