I-70 Glenwood Canyon closed due to Flash Flood Warning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a safety closure on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon due to Flash Flood Warning.

The interstate is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon at Mile Points 133 (Dotsero) and MP 116 (Glenwood Springs). The Flash Flood Warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 4:20 p.m. today.

The Flash Flood Warning is in effect until this evening. Motorists should plan on Glenwood Canyon being closed through the remainder of the Flash Flood Warning.

Once the Flash Flood Warning is lifted, CDOT will assess the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar Area to determine when it is safe to reopen.

A traffic control point is in place at eastbound Exit 87 (West Rifle) to guide motorists to the northern alternate route (see image below). Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley can continue down US 6 and enter back on eastbound I-70 at Exit 90 (Main Rifle), Exit 97 (Silt) or Exit 105 (New Castle).

I-70 Alternate Route (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Traffic Impacts:

Full closure of I-70 between Dotsero (MP 133) and Glenwood Springs (MP 116) - Motorists are strongly encouraged to use the recommended northern alternate route.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area should exit I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and travel north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90).

Eastbound travelers can detour using the same route in reverse.

For more road closure information, please visit cotrip.org.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.