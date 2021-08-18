Advertisement

McDonald’s to add sweet new treat to its menu

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.
The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.(CNN Newsource / McDonald's)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new glazed doughnut to its bakery lineup.

The fast-food chain says the doughnut tears apart to be shareable.

It hits menus at locations in the United States starting Sept. 1, for a limited time. Like its other bakery items, the doughnut will be available all day.

It’s the first change to the McCafe Bakery lineup, which launched in November 2020 to help boost the chain’s once-lagging breakfast sales.

It includes an apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll.

McDonald’s is coming off a strong quarter, with sales at U.S. stores open at least 13 months jumping nearly 26%.

The company credited its BTS meal and crispy chicken sandwich for the high growth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Junction Regional Center
Portion of former Teller Institute property is being sold
The Mesa County Commissioners provided some comments on the investigation into Clerk Tina...
Unauthorized copies of Mesa County voting software made, posted publicly
Homeless shelter concerns
Breaking news.
Jay Pickett, ‘General Hospital’ actor, dies at 60
MCPH to administer third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals
Mesa County Public Health to begin administering third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals

Latest News

T-Mobile customers should take note of a security breach that may have exposed their information.
Data of more than 40 million exposed in T-Mobile breach
FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
LIVE: White House COVID response briefing; US health officials recommend booster shots
The Caldor Fire is seen from the air in northern California.
RAW: Caldor Fire in California, as seen from air
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
R. Kelly sex abuse trial openings start in Brooklyn court
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, Fulton County Georgia election chief Rick Barron talks...
Georgia board to review Fulton County elections, takeover possible