State law enforcement is making a late summer crackdown on impaired driving

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -In the last few weeks before the summer season comes to a close, the Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Department of Transportation say they’re coming together with local law enforcement agencies for a late summer campaign to crackdown on impaired driving.

The campaign kicking off Aug. 18 to Sept. 6 as a push urging drivers to make the last few weeks of summer to be a safe one.

“We are aware that late summer is a chance for people to enjoy summer activities before fall arrives later in September,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of the CSP. “Unfortunately, we see a spike in impaired driving fatal crashes during the summer. These occasions can easily end with a fatal crash due to the careless and entirely preventable decision to drive impaired. Please hold your loved ones accountable to help keep our roads a safe place to travel.”

CDOT says there have been 13 traffic fatalities involving a suspected impaired driver on Colorado roads this year. Which accounts for 36% of all traffic fatalities so far. Last year 622 people were killed in road accidents statewide, with 212 of them involved in crashes with suspected impaired drivers. Counties with the highest number of impaired fatalities are: Denver (14), Adams (12), Arapahoe (11), Jefferson (11), El Paso (10), and Pueblo (10).

During that same time, CDOT says 104 participating law enforcement agencies arrested 694 people who were driving impaired.

“Choosing when to get behind the wheel can be a life or death decision,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “When alcohol or marijuana is present, there is always a choice to make, and the decision affects more people than just the driver. Please be mindful of the decision at hand to never drive impaired — lives depend on it.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.