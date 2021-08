GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction’s Market on Main has been canceled tonight due to expected rain and thunderstorms.

The Market on Main, located at Downtown Grand Junction, runs every Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It began on June 24 and will continue until Sept. 9.

The market will return next week.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.