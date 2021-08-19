New Mesa County hires share excitement over starting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Both Mesa County Attorney Todd Starr and Jill Calvert, who will soon be the Executive Director of the Mesa County Department of Human Services, shared their thoughts going forward as they begin these new chapters. A common theme for them both: excitement for joining their offices’ teams here in the Mesa County.

According to Calvert, ”I know that group really well. They are dynamic, they are hard workers, they are passionate about what it is they do and what they offer to the community. So really what I’m excited about is having the ability to sit down with them, reconnect, and look at the business strategy, what it is we want to do next as a group.”

Starr explained that, ”I’ve been a county attorney for 30 years now. I’ve known about what staff from when Lyle was the county attorney, and it’s a well-respected office, and it’s a privilege to be part of that office, let alone to lead that office.”

Starr has already started in his new role. Calvert will be officially starting up at Human Services on September 7.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.