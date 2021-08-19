Second West Nile case confirmed in Delta County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta County Health Department has reported their second confirmed case of the West Nile virus, a 60-year-old female resident from the Delta region of the county.

This comes after the health department reported their first West Nile case on Aug. 10, an 80-year-old male from the Surface Creek region of Delta County.

As of Aug. 19, two positive mosquito “pools” have been identified in the north Delta region of the county. A mosquito pool is a sample of up to 60 mosquitos from a single trap in the Delta County Mosquito Control District, that has been submitted to the state laboratory for testing. Mosquito pools are currently not being collected from the Surface Creek area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have identified Delta County as a national hotspot for West Nile virus activity.

Most reported human cases of the West Nile virus in Delta County and in Colorado generally occur Aug. through Sept.

The public is encouraged to take preventative measures against the virus, particularly when outdoors. These steps include:

Drain standing water on property.

Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn, when mosquito activity is high.

Look for DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, these are effective ingredients in bug repellent.

Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active and open windows tightly screened.

Health officials report that the majority of people bitten by a West Nile virus-infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness, however, some people may develop symptoms 3 to 15 days after the initial bite. Residents should also keep in mind that the COVID-19 Delta variant is currently increasing in the community and some symptoms (i.e. fever, headache) are similar to the West Nile virus. Residents are urged to get tested for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, during the summer months.

For more information, please visit deltacounty.com or call the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911.

Resources and information are also provided on the CDC West Nile Prevention Page at cdc.gov/westnile.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.