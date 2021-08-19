GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The VA Caregiver Summit and Resource Fair held its second annual fair on Wednesday.

The VA Caregiver Support program is a primary VA program providing support and services to caregivers and veterans.

The summit allows the VA and community partners to get together to share information and resources.

It is a way to assist and enhanced all caregivers and the families of Veterans.

The event on Wednesday had different organizations like VA Western Colorado Health Care System, American Red Cross, Veterans Crisis Hotline, and many more.

