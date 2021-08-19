Vehicle crash reported on I-70 at Milepost 43

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 1:07 p.m. today, the Colorado State Patrol received a report of a vehicle crash near Milepost 43.

Colorado State Patrol reports one vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70 hydroplaned and ran into the guardrail. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

One lane of traffic traveling eastbound has been open to allow for traffic flow through the canyon.

The site of the crash is still under cleanup.

