Advertisement

Federal Election Committee sends RFAI report to Congresswoman Boebert

Federal Election Committee Information Request to Rep. Boebert
Federal Election Committee Information Request to Rep. Boebert(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Federal Election Committee sent a RFAI report to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert requesting more information about the possible misuse of campaign funds.

The Federal Election Committee says the report is not an accusation of wrongdoing. But an opportunity for Representative Boebert to clarify or fix the public record report indicating she used campaign funds for personal use. She has until September 21st to respond.

Congresswoman Boebert’s team responded to our questions for clarification saying she accidentally made a personal Venmo payment. But her team tells us she immediately refunded it once she realized her mistake. However, we’re told it was too late and the refund did not make the same Quarterly report that the initial charge happened during.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CDOT - Road closed due to flash flood warning
I-70 Glenwood Canyon closed due to Flash Flood Warning
Parents sought to make their voices heard at the Board of Education's meeting on Tuesday.
District 51 parents raise concerns during school board meeting
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado State Patrol investigates deadly crash
Mesa County Commissioner Scott McInnis delivering remarks at the board's meeting on Tuesday.
Mesa County Commissioners reject state action in appointing election supervisor
Homeless shelter concerns

Latest News

Mesa County Sheriff's Office executes search warrant on A Pawn Shop
Three men accused of selling stolen goods to A Pawn Shop
Arrested - Matthew Carey
Three men accused of selling stolen goods to A Pawn Shop
Weather Radar Image 8/19/21
Downtown Market on Main canceled due to weather
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 Milepost 43
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 at Milepost 43