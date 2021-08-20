Grand Junction Search and Rescue trying to raise money for a new truck

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Search and Rescue is in the process of raising money for a new Water Swift truck.

The truck will be a primary focus for the water team. The reason for the new truck is that its size will be more significant, giving the team the advantage of housing more equipment than the standard ground truck they currently use. Some of the items it can hold include kayaks, life jackets, PFDs, and more.

The Search and Rescue are looking to raise around $20,000 to purchase the Water Swift truck. To donate and learn more about the new truck, click here to visit their website.

