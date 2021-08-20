The impact of rain on our air quality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The rain we’ve all been experiencing over the past 24 hours has been good not only for our drought, but also for our air quality.

We are told due to a wind shift as well as the storm system, the smoke has been pushed out of our valley, dramatically improving our air quality. However, there are wildfires currently out west, so once the wind shifts, we could end up with smoky skies again.

“We definitely need the rain for the drought situation,” said Meteorologist Zack Webster. “But the rain can also do a really good job of filtering out that air. We’ve been dealing with a lot of wildfire smoke the last couple weeks. It’s been thick & we’ve been seeing a lot of it. So this rain has done a pretty good job of filtering out that air.”

According to Citizens for Clean Air, the air quality index remained below 50 throughout the western Colorado region today. With parts of grand junction even reaching single digits.

“It really helps pull that particulate matter out of the air,” said Citizens for Clean Air Vice President Kristin Winn. “The air quality numbers are below 10 and in the green. So today would be a great day to get out and do those longer hikes or bike rides or things where you’re breathing in a lot of air because it’s really nice & clean today and that’s what rain will do for us.”

We are told it will start to dry up tonight in the overnight hours and into Friday morning at the latest. We are also told we may get a west to east wind through the weekend and into early next week, which could bring smoke back into our valley.

“It looks like the winds are gonna shift back out from the west,” said Webster. “Which when we’ve had wildfire smoke that’s worked it’s way here over the past couple weeks it’s been coming from the Dixie fire which is in Northern California. So anytime we get a consistent wind that’s blowing out of the west, if it just keeps going, eventually it carries that smoke here into our region. It looks like we could see that again by next week but it could also be a little too early to know.”

To track the air quality index in real-time, visit:

https://www.citizensforcleanair.org/todays-air-quality-in-grand-junction/

https://www.purpleair.com/map?opt=1/mAQI/a10/cC0#10.81/39.0983/-108.5525

