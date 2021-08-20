Advertisement

Progress made on I-70 Glenwood Canyon

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 Glenwood Canyon at 5:15 early this morning.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 4:20 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. Due to the warning, CDOT issued a safety closure on I-70 Glenwood Canyon at Mile Point 133 (Dotsero) and MP 116 (Glenwood Springs).

Over a 24-hour period, rain gauges throughout the area measured that the canyon received over three inches of rain. After the Flash Flood Warning was lifted, CDOT crews assessed the state of the road, and seeing repairs had held up through the weather, they determined it safe to reopen.

CDOT crews are closely monitoring weather forecasts today and are prepared to go back into a safety closure should the National Weather Service issue a Flash Flood Warning.

Travelers are urged to “know before you go” and gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road.

CDOT resources include:

