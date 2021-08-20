Three men accused of selling stolen goods to A Pawn Shop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested two men and issued an arrest warrant for another, under the allegation that the three men stole property and sold or pawned the stolen goods to A Pawn Shop.

On June 8, MCSO executed a search warrant at A Pawn Shop, located at 353 Pitkin Ave.

This is the same pawn shop of which James “Jimmy” Vaughn Wilcox III was the owner. Wilcox was arrested on July 30 and is facing multiple charges, mostly involving theft and prostitution. He was found to be in possession of hundreds of confirmed stolen items valued over $75,000.

During the search, MCSO discovered multiple stolen items. The sheriff’s office also located records from a company called LeadsOnline, as well as pawn slip records. LeadsOnline is an online reporting company for pawn shops to report the sale of items.

Under the list of names found in LeadsOnline, Matthew Carey, Branden Yates, and Justin Stelter were identified as three men who visited, sold, and pawned multiple items to A Pawn Shop over the past few years. MCSO then discovered that the goods sold and pawned by these three men were stolen.

Carey (first image) was found to have visited A Pawn Shop 13 times, selling 20 items, and pawning 7 items. The grand total of items stolen, then sold or pawned by Carey was $2,807.

Yates (second image) was found to have visited A Pawn Shop 42 times, selling 21 items, and pawning 75 items. The grand total of items stolen, then sold or pawned by Yates was $3,409.93.

Stelter (three image) was found to have visited A Pawn Shop 133 times, selling 240 items, and pawning 34 items. The grand total of items stolen, then sold or pawned by Stelter was $4, 873.94.

Carey and Yates were already in custody when arrest warrants were issued for them. An arrest warrant has been issued for Stelter.

If you recognize Stelter or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707 or submit a tip to Mesa County Crime Stoppers using the following link 241stop.com.

