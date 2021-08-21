Advertisement

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases rising in Mesa Co.

On the other hand, overall case numbers are down
The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:19 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - According to Mesa County Public Health, breakthrough cases have been rising in the county. On the other hand, Mesa County has seen a general decline in overall COVID-19 cases over the last month. Last week, documented daily case numbers did go up to about 35 a day versus numbers in the low twenties previously. However, the health department is glad to be seeing the general decrease. Despite the possibility of breakthrough cases, MCPH is saying the vaccine will protect against serious COVID-19 outcomes in most cases.

According to health department spokeswoman Stefany Busch, ”We do want people to know that having been vaccinated will protect you more than not being vaccinated. If you do get sick, it will greatly reduce your likelihood of having severe outcomes due to COVID-19, like severe illness putting you in the hospital, and death.”

The health department is also saying the COVID-19 vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing illness, just the same as any other vaccine.

