City of Montrose receives $2 million from CDOT for West Main Street corridor

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Montrose has been selected to receive $2 million in funds from CDOT, to improve the safety, mobility, and economic development of Montrose’s West Main Street corridor.

The overall goal of the West Main Complete Streets Project is safety, mobility, & economic development. As well as to improve accessibility for pedestrians & bicyclists in Montrose along West Main Street. This project is 1 of 16 across the state under the larger Revitalizing Main Streets Program.

“Those improvements will run from West Main street, the trailhead down by the Uncompahgre river and will run east towards Cascade,” said City of Montrose Community Program Manager Kendall Cramer. “Those improvements will include bicycle lanes, wider sidewalks, potentially a road conversion. But all of these elements will be designed in coordination with CDOT and based on a traffic analysis and study.”

They received the grant this last week to begin their traffic study and analysis. They will begin to move forward with construction design next year and construction is expected to begin in 2023.

“It’s allowing it to connect to the greater downtown area which has a great walking culture and bike riding culture on that end of main street,” said Storm King Distilling Company bar manager Nickolas Paullus. “But now we’re gonna have that extended to west main which is great.”

The grant calls for a financial match of 20%, or $400,000, from the city to complete the improvements. The city believes the project will provide a catalyst for more economic development in the West Main Street area.

“The project really transforms West Main Street,” said Cramer. “We’ve seen a lot of revitalization on this side of town and a lot of growth. So along with the improvements to the roadway. We have the connect trail that was recently finished so you’ll be able to hop off the connect trail and safely get downtown and access not only the businesses further east but also these businesses here along west main street.”

