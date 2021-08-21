District 51 strategic plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - District 51 (D51) is working on a strategic plan that will help guide their actions for the future.

In early 2020, D51 met in meetings to discuss plans to help the district. But, unfortunately, when the COVID-19 pandemic came around, D51 halted the projects.

In 2021, D51 has started to resume activities with meetings and plans.

This year, D51 will be hosting a series of virtual meetings that you can join to voice your input.

“The goal is to look at least three years in the future and say, what goals do we have for the district and the students in it. And then how we achieve those goals. So we look at making some measurable targets and setting some goals for the future. And the strategic plan basically takes everything we’ve heard from the listening sessions and finds trends and sets goals based on those.” said Emily Shockley, D51 Public Information Officer.

D51 will use last year’s plans in the junction of ones presented in 2021. It will be an ongoing process to help the D51 community, including schools and administrations.

You can view all the virtual sessions and learn more about the strategic plan by clicking here.

