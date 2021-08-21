Advertisement

District 51′s COVID-19 Dashboard returns

D51 school buses
D51 school buses(KKCO/KJCT)
By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 2:02 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -District 51′s COVID-19 Dashboard returned Monday. It shows student and staff case counts for the 2021-22 school year.

The dashboard shows the total number of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 from the time they received a positive test to the end of their 10-day isolation period.

Schools that don’t have active cases will not be on the list.

District 51 says a positive COVID-19 case reported on the dashboard does not assume the individual got COVID while in a school or district facility.

To view the D51 Data Dashboard, visit https://d51schools.org/resources/covid-19.

