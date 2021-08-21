Advertisement

Kart Racing for Heroes welcomes Grand Valley first responders

The event was held in honor of two drunk driving victims
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all...
Hopewell Schools closed on Friday to students due to “critical staffing shortages” across all the schools from COVID-19 outbreaks. In response, the Crater Health District helped the school system with a mass testing event for teachers faculty and staff from 1 to 4pm at Hopewell high school to ensure the school system will have enough healthy teachers for school to resume by Monday.(NBC12)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:09 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Kart Racing for Heroes offered an evening of fun on Friday at the Grand Junction Motor Speedway to Grand Valley first responders.

The group puts on events like this here, in Denver, and in Las Vegas to thank those who assist victims of drunk drivers. Teams from the Grand Junction Police Department, Lower Valley Fire Protection District, and more got together to compete on the track. Friday’s event was done in honor of two victims killed in the area by a drunk driver in 2007.

One of the victim’s father, Peter VonFeldt, explained why they were gathered at the speedway. ”Today we’re honoring my daughter, who was killed by a drunk driver, and also her boyfriend, who was killed by the same drunk driver. And they were killed right down the street here on I-70 at Mile Marker 35. And so, they basically do Kart Racing for Heroes for all the first responders that come out and help those crash victims.”

You can learn more about the Kart Racing for Heroes non-profit here.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriff's Office executes search warrant on A Pawn Shop
Three men accused of selling stolen goods to A Pawn Shop
CDOT - Road closed due to flash flood warning
I-70 Glenwood Canyon closed due to Flash Flood Warning
House fire in the 300 block of Acoma Drive
One person taken to the hospital after fire breaks out in an Orchard Mesa neighborhood
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 Milepost 43
Vehicle crash reported on I-70 at Milepost 43
Flooding is possible over the next couple of days in the area.
CDOT crews are preparing I-70 for severe weather

Latest News

The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases rising in Mesa Co.
Colorado River at Rimrock Adventure boat ramp
Raft the River Float Trip and Dinner
Monument Ridge Elementary School
District 51 strategic plan
The Fruita Art and Culture Board together with the City of Fruita had new sculptures installed...
New sculptures added to Fruita