Montrose U Leadership program accepting applications

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Applications are now being accepted for Montrose’s U Leadership Program. Montrose U Leadership is a once a month course held in the civic center courtroom that begins in September and ends in May. The program is designed to develop leadership skills and community knowledge among Montrose residents who want to get involved in local government. Applications are due by September 3. Anyone living or working in Montrose county with a strong desire to learn about the community and shape its future is encouraged to apply.

”This whole program is designed to get more people involved in local government and to facilitate that growth, the program is focused on the Montrose community so that the people here have an opportunity to get more involved,” said City of Montrose Public Information Officer William Woody.

