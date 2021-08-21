Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A petition against mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees at health centers and assisted living facilities in Mesa Co. is going around online.

Those in support of this petition are saying that mandatory vaccine requirements for employees is a violation of medical ethics, Constitutional rights, and other codes. They are asking that facilities in Mesa Co. with such requirements withdraw those mandates.

So far, the petition has over 2,600 signatures and counting. Comments attached to it read sentiments saying vaccination should be a personal choice among others. As reported, Mesa Co. providers including St. Mary’s and Community Hospitals, Family Health West, and Mind Springs Health will be requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees effective Nov. 1. The organizations made their collective announcement at a press conference on Aug. 13.

According to Community Hospital President and CEO Thomas Tobin, who spoke about the matter during that press conference, ”We think one of the biggest things that can help us is if the FDA would get busy and get it approved. We hear studies anywhere from twenty to 50% of unvaccinated people are saying that because of the FDA approval, that’s what they’re waiting for. So we’re hoping that’ll be soon. Potentially by Labor Day.”

The website associated with the petition called “Stop the Mandate Grand Junction” says that protests on this issue are coming.

