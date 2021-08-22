GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today all the local Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops from around the Western Slope held a Boy Scout Expo at Lincoln Park with the goal of recruiting new members.

The expo featured various stations from the troops showcasing the skills they learn. On the cub scout side there were pinewood derby cars, knot tying, bird feeder making, and fire building. On the boy scout side, there was a variety of pioneering skills such as tower building and a monkey bridge. Along with a small slingshot shooting range.

”We’re really trying to get the word out that scouting’s still alive and we’re still thriving here in the Grand Valley and all over Colorado,” said Eric Langford of the Majestic Mesa Activity Committee. “We’re trying to get the word out to grow our troops. Youth needs something to do and this is a great, healthy place to go learn skills. Even though you hear traditionally things about boy scouts that it’s all about fire building and rubbing 2 sticks together. And a lot of it’s leadership. We teach a lot of leadership.”

To get involved with Boy Scouts or Cub Scouts, visit https://beascout.scouting.org

