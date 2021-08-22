Advertisement

Don Everly, last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, dies at 84

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, Phil, left, and Don Everly, of The Everly Brothers,...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1984 file photo, Phil, left, and Don Everly, of The Everly Brothers, joke around for photographers in New York City.(AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 6:01 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Don Everly, the last surviving member of The Everly Brothers, has reportedly died at the age of 84.

The Los Angeles Times confirmed through a family spokesperson that Everly died at his home in Nashville on Saturday.

A statement from his family sent to the Times read in part: “Don lived by what he felt in his heart. Don expressed his appreciation for the ability to live his dreams ... with his soulmate and wife, Adela, and sharing the music that made him an Everly Brother.”

A cause of death was not immediately given.

Don and his younger brother Phil have been widely praised for their influence in both rock ‘n’ roll and country music.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the pioneering duo scored a string of hits, including “Bye Bye Love,” “All I Have to Do Is Dream” and “Cathy’s Clown.”

Phil Everly died of pulmonary disease in 2014.

Don is survived by his mother, his wife Adela and his four children, according to the Times.

