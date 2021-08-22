Last day of 52nd annual Palisade Peach Festival

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today was the last day of the 52nd annual 3 day Palisade Peach Festival in which visitors and locals alike gather to celebrate Palisade’s famous peaches.

“For the community this is paramount,” said Peach Fest Senior Coordinator Chris Portell. “Especially after everything that we’ve been through. To be able to come together and celebrate agriculture, tourism, and business all at the same time. And show everybody how beautiful Palisade is.”

The last day of peach fest began with a parade downtown. Followed by a 5K run and pancake breakfast. As well as a car show at Peach Bowl Park. There were also Orchard Farm Tours at 10am. The festival itself kicked off at 10 with horse carriage rides, live music, and peach eating contests in the afternoon.

“This is huge for the community,” said Palisade Chamber of Commerce Assistant Director Hollie Butler. “We are just loving this because last year with COVID we were not able to do Peach Fest. And this year people have shown up in droves to support the community, to support the orchards and growers. And it’s phenomenal. I see a lot of happy faces and having a great time.”

Even though today was the last day of the festival, Palisade will be holding a farmer’s market downtown tomorrow.

