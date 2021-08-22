At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed homes in Middle Tennessee, a sheriff said.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets at least 30 people have been reported missing.

The county is about 60 miles west of Nashville.

National Weather Service meteorologist Krissy Hurley tells The Tennessean the area received “about 20-25% of the yearly rain fall total that this area sees in a year” in a single morning.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated its emergency operations center.

One couple was rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to get to them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.