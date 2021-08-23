Advertisement

Central High School experiencing traffic overflow

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:14 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - For the past month, Central High School has been a host site for COVID testing. Today the school experienced an overflow of traffic in its parking lot with community members who want to receive testing.

“We have been a host site for the past month without any sort of concern, but for some reason, today has been a major issue. Please be aware of the traffic that has been cut down to a single lane, and please be patient,” said Principal Lanc Sellden, in an email sent out this afternoon. “The park gate will also be unlocked if you want to pick up your student at that location instead of in the parking lot.”

Sellden says they are aware of the issue and are working to correct the traffic overflow as soon as possible.

