First day of the fall semester at Colorado Mesa University

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Today marks the first day of fall classes for Colorado Mesa University students.

“I’m just super excited to be back on campus,” said senior student Parker Mason.

Some students and faculty have been eagerly waiting for the moment they could return to campus.

“To see everyone’s face maskless and everyone smiling having a good time,” said Mason. “I’m really excited just to be back.”

They say they’re ready to make up for the year that COVID-19 changed.

“Since COVID isn’t quite as significant on campus as it was last year, we’re able to do more events and I think people will be able to find their place on campus better,” said senior student Bailey. “It should be a good year.”

The faculty is just as excited for the upcoming semester. Some have been working all summer to prepare for classes to start.

“You know we do it every year but there’s an extra level of excitement this year,” said director of student life Shanea Mundee. “We always love our students back here. We hope they feel like this is their home. We feel like our house is more full when they’re here.”

Mundee says she thanks both the facility and staff for trusting CMU and making this semester possible.

“Thank you to the staff for all their hard work, the faculty for adjusting and accommodating all our students,” said Mundee. “Also for the students for trusting us to come back here and know that they’re safe and let us take care of them.”

