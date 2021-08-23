Governor Polis speaks on COVID-19 Vaccine after FDA approval

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning the Food and Drug Administration gave their approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for individuals ages 16 and older. Following the approval, Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I know that some people were waiting for full FDA approval to get vaccinated, and now that day is finally here and you can start the protection clock today,” said Gov. Polis. “This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated and we know that the Delta variant has threatened our progress, our economy and way of life and the FDA approval of the vaccine is a step forward.”

According to the governor’s office, it has now been nine months since the vaccine was made available and over 3.5 million Coloradans have received at least one dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and 3.2 million are fully immunized. 6,852,979 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Colorado.

Colorado businesses are stepping up to ensure workers in the state are vaccinated and share the goal of protecting customers and workers.

Last week, the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC), the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), announced that agency staff members and other state employees that interact with vulnerable populations and populations living in congregate living settings will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

For more information, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.