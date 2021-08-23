Advertisement

Local Frank Sinatra tribute singer returns to performing

Frank Sinatra tribute singer
Frank Sinatra tribute singer(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 7:39 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local Frank Sinatra tribute singer named Randy Fosburgh has had a long career of singing not only in the Grand Valley, but all over the world.

After about 10 years out of the business retired, he will be performing his second show in the last 2 months at Talbott’s Orchard on August 27th at 7 p.m.

”I found I had a little more time on my hands and I started singing at home,” said Fosburgh. “And then I thought to myself, I don’t look at them as an audience. I look at them as people, separate people. I look at them as yous. And I want to move you. And I get a thrill doing it in front of people. People make me better and hopefully I make them better.”

His first show was at a coffee shop in downtown Palisade and he was approached by Talbott’s to perform in a larger venue which will be this upcoming show on Friday. The first hour will be an improvisational performance with soulful Brazilian ballads. The last hour he will perform as Frank Sinatra for his signature look and sound locals remember him by.

