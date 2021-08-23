Moose calf rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Aug. 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received a call from residents of Aspen Pine Estates in Grand Lake, where a moose calf had fallen into a four-foot-deep basement foundation.

The rest of the structure had burned in last year’s East Troublesome Fire, leaving just the foundation of the house.

Autoplay Caption

Originally neighbors created a ramp with boards to attempt to help the calf climb out, but it was unable to gain enough traction to make the steep climb.

CPW Officer Serena Rocksund responded to the call from residents. Upon arriving she found the calf’s mother nearby. “The calf’s mother would come up to the foundation, walk over to the calf and touch muzzles and walk away about 40 yards,” Rocksund said. “The residents saw the calf and mother were stressed and needed help so they called CPW.”

Rocksund tranquilized both the cow moose and calf, the animals were then placed inside a wildlife transport trailer to be relocated to a more suitable habitat near Craig.

“We’ve had some increased reports of human-moose conflicts near Grand Lake since the East Troublesome Fire burn and we didn’t want to take the risk that this moose might get trapped again if we released it near the burn area,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “It’s a good reminder that folks need to fence off foundations and cover their window wells because animals can get trapped and die.”

Huntington said CPW has been working to grow the moose population in suitable habitat near Meeker and Craig, “So this relocation actually was a win-win for these moose and the CPW project.”

For more information, please visit CPW’s webpages on Avoiding Wildlife Conflicts and Living With Wildlife in Moose Country.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.