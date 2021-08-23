Advertisement

Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition Launches First Fundraising Campaign

The Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition partners with local agencies to determine where mitigation...
The Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition partners with local agencies to determine where mitigation efforts are needed most(KKCO/KJCT)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Two River Wildlife Coalition is launching the group’s first public fundraising campaign. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched 1:1. Funds from the campaign will allow the Coalition to pursue larger grants for local wildfire fuels reduction projects and supporting fire-wise communities.

To this point the coalition has been working together as a group to leverage resources from their agencies for wildfire mitigation and outreach. “Our next step is to bring in grant monies to support mitigation across land ownership in our high-risk communities. So many of these grants require a match, or they reimburse costs, and we need this seed money to make that happen”, said Pete Firmin, Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition fundraising and grants chair and James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park Manager. Future projects chosen by the Coalition will be in high-risk areas or will support private landowners pursuing fire-wise status for their neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 school buses
District 51′s COVID-19 Dashboard returns
The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases rising in Mesa Co.
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating
Colorado Department of Transportation I-70 Glenwood Canyon Update 8/19/20
Progress made on I-70 Glenwood Canyon
Palisade Peach Fest
Last day of 52nd annual Palisade Peach Festival

Latest News

Mesa County Workforce Center Job Fest
Mesa County Workforce Center is hosting their annual job fair
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Governor Polis speaks on COVID-19 Vaccine after FDA approval
Frank Sinatra tribute singer
Local Frank Sinatra tribute singer returns to performing
Mav Attack
CMU and Mesa Mall hold Mav Attack event for incoming students