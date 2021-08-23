Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition Launches First Fundraising Campaign

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Two River Wildlife Coalition is launching the group’s first public fundraising campaign. All donations up to $5,000 will be matched 1:1. Funds from the campaign will allow the Coalition to pursue larger grants for local wildfire fuels reduction projects and supporting fire-wise communities.

To this point the coalition has been working together as a group to leverage resources from their agencies for wildfire mitigation and outreach. “Our next step is to bring in grant monies to support mitigation across land ownership in our high-risk communities. So many of these grants require a match, or they reimburse costs, and we need this seed money to make that happen”, said Pete Firmin, Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition fundraising and grants chair and James M. Robb-Colorado River State Park Manager. Future projects chosen by the Coalition will be in high-risk areas or will support private landowners pursuing fire-wise status for their neighborhood.

