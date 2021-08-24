Athlete of the Week: Peyton Brock

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Peyton Brock is our first athlete of the week this school year. Peyton is a senior at Grand Junction High School, and he has really impressed coaches so far in training camp. He will lead the Tigers offense this year, with Coach Landon McKee recently naming Peyton as their starting quarterback.

“Peyton’s done a great job starting to take the reins of this offense, learning it and getting better as we go,” McKee says. “He’s really rising up to meet our expectations, and we’ve got some high expectations as a staff.”

Coach McKee says the most important trait in a quarterback is leadership. As the starting QB and a senior, Peyton Brock will step into a double leadership role, and he’s ready for the challenge.

“I was kind of shy throughout middle school and high school,” Brock recalls. “Then I started meeting all my buddies on the football team, got to know them, became more social and became the leader.”

His goals this year include having fun, staying healthy, and proving himself to teammates. The Tigers also have a brand new coaching staff this year, and Peyton says that has actually been a blessing in disguise. He stressed the importance of a good relationship between quarterbacks and their head coach.

“These coaches are committed to us and I’m committed to them,” Peyton says. Coach McKee agreed, adding, “He’s been able to take a lot of the coaching and critique, put his best foot forward and get better, and help the team get better as well.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.