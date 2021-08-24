Advertisement

Board of Mesa County Commissioners unanimously approves new Dominion voting equipment and extends contract

By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This afternoon, the Board of Mesa County Commissioners unanimously approved the new Dominion voting equipment and contract extension.

In a (3-0) decision, the board approved an amendment and extension of the Voting System and Managed Service Agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, Inc.

This decision will replace all the voting equipment systems, which were decertified by the Colo. Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Aug. 17., at no charge to Mesa County. It will extend the Managed Service Agreement with Dominion through 2029 at the cost of $96,153 for the year 2022 with a 2% annual increase, and adding the Dominion Ballot Audit Review (BAR) module add-on where voters can see all ballot images.

The Voting System and Managed Service Agreement can be read here.

