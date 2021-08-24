Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife says drone can pose a threat to wildlife

Deer in Colorado
Deer in Colorado(KKCO/KJCT)
By Saphire Cervantes
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -As drone use becomes more popular, Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind the public that it can also be a threat to wildlife.

Drone use can cause increased stress to some animals and sometimes death.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the community to be aware of their surroundings and not to fly drones close to wildlife.

If someone does fly a drone too close to animals and it causes them to change behavior, that could be considered harassment. The person flying the drone could be ticketed as a result.

If a wildlife officer is observing you and happens to see that you’re flying a drone and you cause an animal to run or change direction or stop eating or almost any change of behavior that could be considered harassment and you could be ticketed,” said CPW’s statewide public information officer Travis Duncan. “So, just be careful out there and do your part to fly your drone safely and mindfully.”

We’re told it’s also important to remember that it is illegal to use a drone to look for, scout, or detect wildlife as an aid in hunting wildlife.

