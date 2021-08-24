Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
There are concerns about the fumes emitted from the electronics recycling facility as the fire blazes
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:32 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A massive fire broke out at CORRecycling around 6:00 p.m. this evening. All available units within the Grand Junction Fire Dept. have been called out to fight the fire. The recycling plant is located at on the 700-block of Arrowest Rd. People are being asked to avoid G Road in that area.
