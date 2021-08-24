Fruita Monument Football Season Preview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a 3-3 outing in 2020-21 the Fruita Monument Wildcats are just days away from their first kickoff of the 2021-22 season.

In 2020 the Wildcats lost to the Montrose Indians by just one point, and to Ponderosa by just a touchdown.

Revenge was in the air at practice. You could tell these guys are back to work this year, and that senior running back and linebacker Armony Trujillo is entering the season with a chip on his shoulder.

Cameron Ross also said they have something to prove in his 4th season as head coach and that he really wanted to test his team with some of the best on the front range this year.

Fruita Monument kicks off the season vs Highlands Ranch on Friday night at 8:00 PM at Stocker Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.