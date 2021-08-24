Advertisement

Fruita Monument Football Season Preview

The Wildcats season is set to kickoff Friday, Aug. 27th at 8:00pm
By Dave Ackert
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:11 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a 3-3 outing in 2020-21 the Fruita Monument Wildcats are just days away from their first kickoff of the 2021-22 season.

In 2020 the Wildcats lost to the Montrose Indians by just one point, and to Ponderosa by just a touchdown.

Revenge was in the air at practice. You could tell these guys are back to work this year, and that senior running back and linebacker Armony Trujillo is entering the season with a chip on his shoulder.

Cameron Ross also said they have something to prove in his 4th season as head coach and that he really wanted to test his team with some of the best on the front range this year.

Fruita Monument kicks off the season vs Highlands Ranch on Friday night at 8:00 PM at Stocker Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D51 school buses
District 51′s COVID-19 Dashboard returns
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating
The Mesa County Public Health offices in Grand Junction, Colo.
Breakthrough COVID-19 cases rising in Mesa Co.
Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Protester sign
Health care workers hit the streets to protest vaccine mandate

Latest News

Peyton Brock is our Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Peyton Brock
Ogden Raptors manager Dean Stiles gets ejected from Saturday night's game
Sports Highlights - Saturday, August 21
Drew Lock QB Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos Training Camp 2021
Robert Payne placed 3rd nationwide in the 40+ age group
Sports Highlights - Sunday, August 15