Advertisement

Giuliani associate to change plea in campaign finance case

Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.
Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman is expected to plead guilty on Wednesday.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:21 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who helped Rudy Giuliani try to unearth damaging information about President Joe Biden in Ukraine is expected to plead guilty in a case alleging illegal campaign contributions to U.S. politicians.

Igor Fruman was charged in 2019 with arranging illegal donations while trying to get Americans interested in investigating Biden’s son in Ukraine.

A court filing Monday said a hearing had been scheduled Wednesday for Fruman to change his plea in the case. He’d previously pleaded not guilty.

His attorney and spokespeople for the U.S. attorney in Manhattan didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating
Protester sign
Health care workers hit the streets to protest vaccine mandate
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Central High School experiencing traffic overflow
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Governor Polis speaks on COVID-19 Vaccine after FDA approval

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on Afghanistan evacuations
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Witness: R. Kelly controlled girlfriends during CBS segment
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomo’s...
TV Academy revokes Cuomo’s Emmy amid scandal, resignation
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan evacuations