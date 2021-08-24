Advertisement

Grand Junction Lions Club conducts check presenting

The Grand Junction Lions club got together today to hand out some funds as a part of the 2021...
The Grand Junction Lions club got together today to hand out some funds as a part of the 2021 Grant Recipient Season for a total of $22,500.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Lions club got together today to hand out some funds as a part of the 2021 Grant Recipient Season for a total of $22,500.

Grand Valley Public radio (KAFM), Colorado Mesa University, and the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) were the recipients of todays awards. There’s a committee that chooses who the recipients will be based off capitol projects, so things you can see and feel to ensure that the money will remain in use in the Grand Valley for a long period of time.

The Lions have been raising money for the community for the last 100 years. They raise the funds by selling raffle tickets in January and February then end with a big carnival celebration.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating
Protester sign
Health care workers hit the streets to protest vaccine mandate
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Central High School experiencing traffic overflow
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Governor Polis speaks on COVID-19 Vaccine after FDA approval

Latest News

Mesa County FEMA Award
Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work
Pfizer
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine receives full FDA approval
Protesters gathered outside The Commons of Hilltop and waved to passing cars, some of which...
Protest held at Commons of Hilltop
Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction