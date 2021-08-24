Grand Junction Lions Club conducts check presenting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Lions club got together today to hand out some funds as a part of the 2021 Grant Recipient Season for a total of $22,500.

Grand Valley Public radio (KAFM), Colorado Mesa University, and the National Association of Mental Illness (NAMI) were the recipients of todays awards. There’s a committee that chooses who the recipients will be based off capitol projects, so things you can see and feel to ensure that the money will remain in use in the Grand Valley for a long period of time.

The Lions have been raising money for the community for the last 100 years. They raise the funds by selling raffle tickets in January and February then end with a big carnival celebration.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.