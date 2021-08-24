Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has been honored with a Federal Emergency Management Agency National Flood Insurance Program Award.

The County received the award due to the community’s preventative actions to protect citizens from flooding and also because the County has exceeded the National Flood Insurance Program participation and management requirements to reduce flood risks in flood hazard areas. Mesa County also makes sure to educate the community who live or have their business in a potential high flood hazard area. As a result of this award, flood insurance rates will be reduced by an additional 5% in Mesa County.

”We do a lot of cleaning of coverts, drainages,” said Mesa County Public Works Engineering Department Regulatory Programs Manager Carrie Gudorf. “We go through some washes and remove tamarisk and Russian olives so the carrying capacities can be met in those channels.”

Another mitigation project Mesa County has done to prevent flooding is installing ponds in which pipelines collect water from the high flood areas in the city and divert it to ponds which dump the water into the river.

