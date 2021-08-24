Advertisement

Structure fire under investigation at recycling center

They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the...
They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the building.(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Monday evening the Grand Junction Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at CORRecycle. They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the building. There were workers inside of the building as flames erupted but they were able to safely evacuate as fire fighters arrived. Those employees inside the building had tried to stop the flames themselves before eventually calling the fire department.

As soon as crews arrived they set up what is known as a “defensive attack” in which they remain on the outside of the building drowning the heavy flames from above with a master stream from a ladder to avoid the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Since the fire broke out at a recycling center a lot of the burning material was made from plastic which is harmful when you breathe it in. In general inhalation of plastic fumes is always a concern to the fire department so they’ve taken steps to avoid these risks such as making sure fire fighters have their breathing apparatus, showering immediately and cleaning gear immediately.

By 8:40 PM crews were finally able to enter the building to begin extinguishing spot fires and to look for remaining hot spots inside the structure. The origin and cause remains unknown and experts say its a slow process to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating
Protester sign
Health care workers hit the streets to protest vaccine mandate
The current Central High School mascot features a Native American man.
Central High School experiencing traffic overflow
Colorado Governor Jared Polis
Governor Polis speaks on COVID-19 Vaccine after FDA approval

Latest News

Design plan for GJFD's new Fire Station 3
Grand Junction Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station
The Grand Junction Lions club got together today to hand out some funds as a part of the 2021...
Grand Junction Lions Club conducts check presenting
Mesa County FEMA Award
Mesa County receives FEMA award for flooding prevention work
Pfizer
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine receives full FDA approval