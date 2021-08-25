Delta Library to be relocated to a new home

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Delta County is planning on turning the former City Market and Chaco building into the new home for the Delta Library.

Delta County, along with the City of Delta and Delta County Libraries, has agreed to move forward with plans to turn the building located on 6th and Meeker into a new, state of the art library for the City of Delta and it’s surrounding residents.

“The partnership between the City of Delta, the County, and Delta County Libraries, to get a new library in Delta is a win-win for everyone” said Delta’s City Manager Elyse Casselberry. “We will be able to keep people downtown, and service a growing population in a more diverse way.”

The current library, located in the Carnegie Library building, has a great deal of history and is a beloved Delta landmark, but the building is in desperate need of repairs and upkeep, which the library and City of Delta are unable to financially cover.

The new library building will include a larger community room than the previous building and more space for patrons to spread out.

“Keeping the library in downtown Delta is important in continuing to provide the library services our community needs,” said LaDonna Gunn, Delta County Libraries District Director. “It helps us meet our mission of serving and empowering people by providing resources for life, leisure, and learning.”

The current library building is set to become the Delta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is currently located right next door to the Carnegie Delta library, so the transition would not be far.

“Despite the misinformation out there, we are not moving inmates into that space,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley. “We would move the Sheriff’s office to that space, which would allow us to expand the jail, which has been identified as a need based on our inmate numbers bumping up against capacity on a regular basis.”

