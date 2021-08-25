Advertisement

Grand Junction Football Season Preview

The Tigers season is set to kickoff Friday, Aug. 27th at 4:00pm
By Dave Ackert
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:43 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Tigers are looking to improve on their season last year. Not only was it a shortened season, but it was their first with a new head coach. The Tigers went 1-4 only beating Central 7-0 in their last game of the season.

But with a new year comes new expectations, and a fresh start. The Tigers are looking great under a new quarterback who was just our Athlete of the Week, Peyton Brock. But the Tigers are going to be tested right away. Week 1 gives them a match-up vs the Coronado Cougars from Colorado Springs.

“They’re a solid program. They’ve got a couple runners, quarterback and running back. They’ve got a big offensive line. They’re a good team, I’m glad they’re coming here... It’ll be a good match-up for us this first week.” Said Head Coach Landon McKee.

Grand Junction kicks off the season vs Coronado at Stocker Stadium on Friday at 4pm.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Protesters gathered outside The Commons of Hilltop and waved to passing cars, some of which...
Protest held at Commons of Hilltop
Protester sign
Health care workers hit the streets to protest vaccine mandate
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Petition against COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Mesa Co. health workers circulating
Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Newlywed women found shot to death at Utah campsite

Latest News

Fruita Monument Football Season Preview
Fruita Monument Football Season Preview
Peyton Brock is our Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Peyton Brock
Ogden Raptors manager Dean Stiles gets ejected from Saturday night's game
Sports Highlights - Saturday, August 21
Drew Lock QB Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos Training Camp 2021