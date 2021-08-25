Grand Junction Football Season Preview

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Tigers are looking to improve on their season last year. Not only was it a shortened season, but it was their first with a new head coach. The Tigers went 1-4 only beating Central 7-0 in their last game of the season.

But with a new year comes new expectations, and a fresh start. The Tigers are looking great under a new quarterback who was just our Athlete of the Week, Peyton Brock. But the Tigers are going to be tested right away. Week 1 gives them a match-up vs the Coronado Cougars from Colorado Springs.

“They’re a solid program. They’ve got a couple runners, quarterback and running back. They’ve got a big offensive line. They’re a good team, I’m glad they’re coming here... It’ll be a good match-up for us this first week.” Said Head Coach Landon McKee.

Grand Junction kicks off the season vs Coronado at Stocker Stadium on Friday at 4pm.

