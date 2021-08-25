Advertisement

New Mexico man attacked by bull moose in Winter Park

CPW Hot Sulphur Springs District Wildlife Manager Jeff Behncke examines moose tracks on Sundog...
CPW Hot Sulphur Springs District Wildlife Manager Jeff Behncke examines moose tracks on Sundog Trail on the west side of Winter Park on Wednesday.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday morning, a 62-year-old New Mexico man was on a run with his two dogs when he was attacked by a bull moose. The man was taken to the emergency room where he was treated for minor injuries and was released later that same day. The two dogs escaped unharmed.

The attack occurred on Sundog Trail on the west side of Winter Park around 7:30 a.m. The man was walking with his two dogs off leash when he was attacked.

“The dogs were 40 to 50 feet in front of him and came running back toward him,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “He stopped and saw the moose at 50 feet. At that point, the dogs ran past him and left the scene.”

Rocksund said the man reported he took two steps forward to get a better look at the moose and “those two steps caused the moose to charge. He’s very lucky that his only injury is a hoof print-shaped laceration on the back of his head.”

Wildlife officers were not able to locate the moose.

“This is a good reminder for folks to keep their dogs on leash and give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors,” Rocksund said. “It’s hard to see around these corners with the thick vegetation on these trails, so having a dog on a short leash here is key.”

For more information on how to be safe and responsible around moose, please visit youtube.com/.

For more information about living with moose, please visit cpw.state.co.us/.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several crews called out to fight massive fire
Fire at CORRecycling in Grand Junction
Protesters gathered outside The Commons of Hilltop and waved to passing cars, some of which...
Protest held at Commons of Hilltop
Crystal Turner, 38, (left) and Kylen Schulte, 24, were gunned down while camping near Moab,...
Newlywed women found shot to death at Utah campsite
Design plan for GJFD's new Fire Station 3
Grand Junction Fire Department breaks ground on new fire station
They responded after receiving calls about a thick black smoke and flames coming from the...
Structure fire under investigation at recycling center

Latest News

This fire season, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team had a busy summer not...
Wildland Fire Team wraps up busy season
Colorado Canyons Hospital is a part of Family Health West.
Family Health West to host meet and greet events with CEO
COVID-19 testing sites
Rapid test shortage in Mesa County
Current Delta Library Building
Delta Library to be relocated to a new home