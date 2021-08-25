New Mexico man attacked by bull moose in Winter Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday morning, a 62-year-old New Mexico man was on a run with his two dogs when he was attacked by a bull moose. The man was taken to the emergency room where he was treated for minor injuries and was released later that same day. The two dogs escaped unharmed.

The attack occurred on Sundog Trail on the west side of Winter Park around 7:30 a.m. The man was walking with his two dogs off leash when he was attacked.

“The dogs were 40 to 50 feet in front of him and came running back toward him,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund. “He stopped and saw the moose at 50 feet. At that point, the dogs ran past him and left the scene.”

Rocksund said the man reported he took two steps forward to get a better look at the moose and “those two steps caused the moose to charge. He’s very lucky that his only injury is a hoof print-shaped laceration on the back of his head.”

Wildlife officers were not able to locate the moose.

“This is a good reminder for folks to keep their dogs on leash and give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors,” Rocksund said. “It’s hard to see around these corners with the thick vegetation on these trails, so having a dog on a short leash here is key.”

